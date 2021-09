NORTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say someone has died in a rollover crash in North Salt Lake City on Friday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the crash happened near I-215 and Redwood in North Salt Lake City.

The crash is currently affecting traffic in that area, officials say.

The victim has not been identified yet.

