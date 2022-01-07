POLICE: One dead after crash in Lehi

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File: Getty)

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died after a crash in Lehi early Friday morning.

The fatal crash happened at 2100 N Redwood Road at around 6:30 a.m., Lehi Police say.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was traveling east when he went off the road to the left and ran into a median where he then hit a dirt berm.

Life-saving efforts were given to the man on the scene but were unsuccessful.

Police believe the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police do not believe there was any impairment at this time in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories