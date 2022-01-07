POLICE: One dead after crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died after a crash in Lehi early Friday morning.

The fatal crash happened at 2100 N Redwood Road at around 6:30 a.m., Lehi Police say.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was traveling east when he went off the road to the left and ran into a median where he then hit a dirt berm.

Life-saving efforts were given to the man on the scene but were unsuccessful.

Police believe the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police do not believe there was any impairment at this time in their investigation.