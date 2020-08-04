Driver dies after crashing into bus

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver is killed when their car slammed into the back of a Utah Transit Authority bus Tuesday.

It happened just before noon near 1175 West Taylorsville Expressway.

Police say the male driver of a white Buick crashed into the back of the UTA bus. Officers had to break a window to get the driver out.

We are on-scene of a fata crash at 1175 W Tylorsville Expressway. Westbound traffic is closed at Atherton. Please find an alternate route through the area. pic.twitter.com/UnKaudyOum — Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) August 4, 2020

The driver died at the scene of the crash. He was the only person inside the car.

“We have our accident investigation team out here doing a full reconstruction doing their investigation and go through their processing work,” said UPD Detective Kevin Mallory.

Police said no one on the bus was injured.