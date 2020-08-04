Driver dies after crashing into bus

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver is killed when their car slammed into the back of a Utah Transit Authority bus Tuesday.
It happened just before noon near 1175 West Taylorsville Expressway.
Police say the male driver of a white Buick crashed into the back of the UTA bus. Officers had to break a window to get the driver out.
The driver died at the scene of the crash. He was the only person inside the car.
“We have our accident investigation team out here doing a full reconstruction doing their investigation and go through their processing work,” said UPD Detective Kevin Mallory.
Police said no one on the bus was injured.