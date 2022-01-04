UPDATE: Suspect shot by deputy in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Weber County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident near 5250 W 3650 S in Hooper. When they arrived on scene, a suspect confronted deputies with a gun.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was then shot by a deputy. Their condition is unknown at this time.

In a Facebook post, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said all deputies that were involved are okay.

