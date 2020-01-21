Police: One man dead after a stabbing in West Jordan

Live Now
Update: Police identified the suspect in Tuesday morning’s homicide as 27-year-old Spencer Greenway.

Update: Officials with the West Jordan have identified the victim from Tuesday mornings homicide is 27-year-old Adam D Cross.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the West Jordan Police Department are investigating a stabbing Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department said a man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials said the stabbing occurred after a confrontation between two men outside a residence.

After the man was stabbed, he was transported to the hospital by a family member where he died from his injuries, Sgt. Holt said

Detectives are on scene near 9200 South 3800 West working on an investigation.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

