Police on lookout for residents lighting fireworks in restricted areas

Local News
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police officers and firefighters are out in full force on the fourth trying to prevent more wildfires from happening by stopping people from using fireworks in restricted areas.

Early this week, a fire nearby nearly destroyed multiple homes. It’s a reminder of what is possible when fireworks are not used properly.

“We’re keeping an eye out for fireworks in restricted areas, people doing dangerous things with fireworks, like lighting them from moving vehicles, throwing them at each other and things like that, and we’re looking out for DUIs. And family fights are kind of the big things we’re watching out for tonight,” said Draper City Police Sgt Dustin Willie.

Police are given discretion on whether to issue a citation or give a warning.

