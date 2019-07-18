Police on kids with guns: ‘We’re going as young as 12’

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – They’re not even old enough to buy one, but still that isn’t keeping young people in the Salt Lake Valley from getting their hands on guns.

“We’ve had kids as young as 12,” said Detective Jerry Valdez of the Unified Police Department’s Metro Gang Unit.

From revolvers to semi-automatics, some young offenders are packing some serious firepower.

“There will be occasions where we’re getting shotguns and assault rifles,” said Valdez. “For the majority of them, they’re going to be handguns. It can range from them having their hands on one to 10 or 20.”

Some of the weapons are being used in multiple crimes that include drive-by shootings.

“We call it NIBINS where we test fire the guns and stuff like that and we get the shell casings and a lot of them are matching,” said Valdez.

He explains why. “I think that’s because a lot of the gangs nowadays are committing these residential robberies.”

Many of the members are juveniles who are trying to earn their rank.

“We always talk about the big four,” said Valdez. “You have Sureños, Norteños, Bloods, and Crips.”

Detective John Neron also of the Unified Metro Gang Unit adds, “There can be a very strong drive to get into this group to demonstrate that you’re a strong player. You’re a hard actor with these various gangs.”

In addition to these robberies, detectives say another way young offenders are getting their hands on guns is through unlocked vehicles.

They have this message for gun owners. “You need to secure your weapon,” said Neron.

To address this problem, police are using suppression tactics as well as school intervention programs.

Detectives also advise parents if you see your child is starting to act out early address it when it happens to keep it from escalating.

