Police: Officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Reports are coming in of an officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City Thursday night.
The shooting occurred at 965 South Main Street and Fayette Ave. in Salt Lake City just after 5 p.m.
Early reports indicate it was officers with the West Valley City Police who were assisting with a US Marshall’s case, who allegedly fired but there is still not full confirmation on who actually fired the shots.
*Developing* An update will be provided once additional information is available. ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene.
