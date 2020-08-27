Police: Officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Reports are coming in of an officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at 965 South Main Street and Fayette Ave. in Salt Lake City just after 5 p.m.

Early reports indicate it was officers with the West Valley City Police who were assisting with a US Marshall’s case, who allegedly fired but there is still not full confirmation on who actually fired the shots.

*Developing* An update will be provided once additional information is available. ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene.

