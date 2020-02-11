Suspect who killed woman in Salt Lake City domestic incident booked into jail

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have booked a 30-year-old man into jail in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend in Salt Lake City.

Michael Tyson Nance is facing charges of first-degree felony criminal homicide, attempted aggravated murder, discharge of a firearm (x3) and reckless endangerment in the shooting death of his live-in girlfriend.

According to Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking, dispatch received a call around 3:30 a.m. from an open line where the 911 operator could hear someone’s life was in danger. The call came from an apartment located near 200 South 300 East.

Police were called to do a welfare check on the apartment and when they arrived, they heard gunshots coming from inside the unit. One bullet hit one of the officers in the leg and two other officers returned fire from the exterior of the complex.

Photo courtesy: Friends of Natalie Thurber

When officers entered the apartment, they located 34-year-old Natalie Thurber, who had been shot and killed and the suspect appeared to have fled out a back door, documents state.

Dispatchers soon received a call that a man bleeding heavily from his face was at the fire station located at 500 East 200 South. The man was treated by paramedics before being taken to the hospital.

Doctors told officers the gunshot to the man’s face appeared to be self-inflicted. After being treated for his injuries, Nance was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a $2,076,964 bail, documents state.

A background check on Nance shows no criminal history in Utah. Documents state they believed Nance was preparing to flee to Ohio after the shooting.

The officer was treated for his injuries at the hospital and later released.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

Update from SLCPD Monday, February 10 at 9:30 a.m.

What others are clicking on: