Police offer ‘prize’ for ‘largest amount of marijuana’ brought in on 4/20

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Orem Police were prepared to reward the citizen that brought in “the largest amount of Marijuana” on April 20.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the department says: “For those of you who celebrate 4/20, the Orem Police Department is hosting a contest! We are giving a free night’s stay at the Graybar Hotel (don’t look it up…trust us it’s nice) to whoever can show us they have the largest amount of Marijuana today! Don’t be outdone by others, bring your stash to the police station and we’ll weigh it to see who has the most!”

No, Graybar Hotel isn’t a getaway you haven’t heard of – it is a slang term for jail.

April 20 – 4/20 – has been coined as they day dedicated to marijuana, a drug that remains illegal in many states.

While its unclear if Orem Police had an participants in the contest, the post did get a lot of attention on social media.