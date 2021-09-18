Police offer $1000 reward for catching Wendover cemetery vandal

WENDOVER, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for the culprit behind a series of cemetery vandalism incidents at the Wendover Cemetery.

The Wendover Police Department says they responded to three separate reports of vandalism between September 6 through September 16.

Police say the culprit used a permanent black marker to deface several headstones and rearranged the setting of personal graveside benches.

(Courtesy of the Wendover Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Wendover Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Wendover Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Wendover Police Department)

Officials believe the suspect knew the deceased victims as they wrote the names of related family members on the headstones.

Wendover Police are currently offering a $1000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the incident.

Anyone with information about the situation is being asked to call the Wendover Police Department at (435) 665-7010.