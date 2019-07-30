Two suspects arrested in connection with vehicle burglary at campground

PAYSON CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects after deputies received tips from the public helping them find a man an woman in a vehicle burglary case.

The vehicle burglary reportedly happened at Maple Lake Campground in Payson Canyon.

Deputies said cards stolen from the vehicle were later used at a Sportsman’s Warehouse in Provo.

On July 25, a deputy said he took a report from two men who said they were camping with a Boy Scout group at Maple Lake Campground in Payson Canyon.

The men reported that they left the camp to go to the lake. When they returned to their campsite, they said they found their personal items had been taken.

One of the men later reported that his card had been used at several businesses in Utah County. Deputies said those businesses include Sportsman’s Warehouse in Provo, Maverik, Tiger Lily, Journey’s Buckle, and Dick’s Sporting Goods in Orem.

The amount the suspects spent is totaled at $1,619.80, according to deputies.

Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said the loss prevention staff at Sportsman’s Warehouse were able to provide security footage showing the two suspects entering their store just before 4 p.m. on July 25.

After deputies asked for help from the public, they said they received multiple tips which helped them identify the man as Christian James Swafford, 19, of Provo and Brittany Lynn Peterson, 33, of Salem.

Investigators said they found both suspects near Maple Lake and both admitted to stealing items from the Scout leaders and using the card for purchases at the stores mentioned.

Swafford has no adult criminal record but Peterson has a Utah criminal record that includes theft and drug-related offenses, according to deputies.

Bothe Swafford and Peterson were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of unlawful use of financial transaction card, and theft.

