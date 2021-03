HELPER, Utah (ABC4) – The Helper Police Department wants to alert the community about a string of burglaries that happened over the weekend.

Police need help finding those involved in the burglaries.

Police say there was significant damage done to the Helper Auditorium including separate businesses and homes.

Anyone who has information about the burglaries or saw anything is asked to contact Price Police at 435-637-0890 and reference case number 221078.