Police need help finding stolen trailer

Courtesy: South salt lake Police

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking for help in locating a stolen trailer.

The white enclosed utility trailer was stolen from a parking lot between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 38 East Guest Ave, according to police.

The trailer is 10 feet long with many “Sky Diving,” “Snowbird,” and “Carry on Cargo” stickers on it. Police also say the trailer has a Utah license plate 054834A.

Police say the truck that towed the trailer away has unique rims and utility rack on the truck bed.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of the stolen trailer or pickup truck that towed the trailers away is asked to contact South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.

