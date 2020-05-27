Minding missing 23-year-old from Sandy located

UPDATE: On Thursday, May 28th, the Sandy Police Dept. tweeted Ashley was located.
SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are asking for the publics’ help to find a missing 23-year-old woman.
Ashley Monson is 4’11”, 250 lbs, and has brown hair, with brown eyes, according to police.
Ashley reportedly left her group home in Sandy sometime Sunday night and has not been seen since then. Police say Monson likes to frequent downtown, especially the library.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Sandy Police at (801) 799-3000.
