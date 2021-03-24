Police need help finding driver and vehicle in Midvale hit and run

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Police need help finding suspect in a hit and run that happened Tuesday night.

The incident happened at 7200 South 900 East involving this van leaving the victim in critical condition.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Daniel Wilkerson, is described as a white man, who stands 6’1″ tall and weighs about 220lbs.

Wilkerson has brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials say he left the scene driving a 2004 Chevrolet Venture UT with license plate V958ML. .

The van has front-end damage and most likely a broken windshield, according to police.

If you see either the van or the driver please call us at 801-743-7000.

