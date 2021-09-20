Police: Murder suspect leads car chase in Tremonton, spits at deputies during arrest

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man for murdering someone in Idaho and fleeing the state for Utah.

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Christopher Williams from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The victim is 21-year-old James Daniel Chantz. Authorities found him in a Nampa, Idaho apartment with multiple gunshot wounds on his body. He was transferred to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The incident happened on September 17 when after shooting the victim in Idaho, Williams stole the victim’s truck and fled to Utah.

Deputies first responded to calls of Williams driving erratically and suspected he was drunk. Authorities tried pulling him over as he entered a highway on-ramp, but Williams stepped on the gas and sped away, topping speeds of over 100 mph.

During the pursuit, police say Williams crashed his car and then began fleeing on foot. Authorities were able to capture him after holding him at gunpoint.

While being handcuffed and taken into custody, Williams spat at the deputies and physically struck two other deputies. During a search of Williams’ truck, officers discovered four rifles. a handgun and open containers of alcohol.

“Christopher was in possession of what is possibly the murder weapon in this case,” officials say. “We also found blood on Christopher’s shoes that are believed to be from the shooting victim in Idaho.”

At the time of arrest, Williams had a conviction for a qualifying violent felony out of South Carolina. The suspect has been arrested on 13 charges including possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, theft by receiving stolen property, three counts of propelling a bodily substance at an officer, reckless driving, and more.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call Nampa Police Investigations through Nampa Dispatch by calling (208) 465-2257, Option 2.