Police: Motorcyclist killed in Orem collision

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A person has died following a fatal collision in Orem, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Orem Police Department, a motorcyclist traveling near the area of 400 north and State Street was killed shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Detectives say the scene remains active as they piece together the scene. It is unknown if there are any other injuries as a result of this incident.

Based on images obtained by ABC4 the collision supposedly also involves a GMC truck.

