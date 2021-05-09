SOUTHERN UTAH NEWS: Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, Piute, San Juan, Washington, and Wayne counties

Police: Motorcyclist killed in Orem collision

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A person has died following a fatal collision in Orem, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Orem Police Department, a motorcyclist traveling near the area of 400 north and State Street was killed shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Detectives say the scene remains active as they piece together the scene. It is unknown if there are any other injuries as a result of this incident.

Based on images obtained by ABC4 the collision supposedly also involves a GMC truck.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah