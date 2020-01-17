Police: Man wounded in Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Ogden are investigating after a shooting they suspect may be gang-related.

Ogden police said officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Adams Ave. on the report of a gunshot wound just before 4:30 p.m.

Before police arrived the victim reportedly got onto a bicycle and rode south on Adams Ave.

Police said officers eventually found the male victim in the 3100 block of Adams Ave. with two gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim has been “very uncooperative” with investigators.

The preliminary investigation led police to believe the shooting may have been gang-related and that the suspect(s) were driving a white four-door passenger car when the shooting occurred.

Weber- Metro CSI, Ogden City Detectives, the Metro Gang Unit and the Weber-Morgan Narcotic Strike Force assisted at the scene.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: