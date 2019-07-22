Police: Man who sexually assaulted 8-year-old girl tells her he will kill her if she screamed for help

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after an 8-year-old girl told police he sexually abused her then told her he would kill her if she told anyone.

According to charging documents, the girl disclosed Caleb Auelua had her touch his privates with her hand. The girl said she wanted to yell for help, but the suspect covered her mouth and told her he would kill her if she told anyone.

The girl ran from Auelua and locked herself in a bathroom. She thought he had left, so she came out of the bathroom. When she did, Auelua tackled her onto the couch and told her to touch his privates while he tried to pull her pants down, documents state.

The girl said she kicked the suspect in the groin as he began to pull her pants down and then ran into her room, according to documents.

Documents further state when Auelua was arrested, police said they found a methamphetamine pipe in his pocket.

Auelua was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on two counts first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A background check shows Auelua was previous arrests for receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle (X2), failure to stop at the command of an officer and assault after he punched his girlfriend in the face during an argument, according to documents.

