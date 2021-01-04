Police: Man who killed mother at dinner table charged with murder

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who police say killed his mother inside a home in Springville was charged with murder on Monday.

Mike Lopez, 23, shot and killed their mother, 43-year-old Victoria Ramirez at a home near 900 South 1000 East. Officials say Lopez killed his mother in front of his younger sister.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Lopez in a bathtub in the basement of the home with a shotgun leaning against the bathtub. A probable cause statement said that Lopez was “acting unresponsive.”

Officials later found after taking Lopez to the hospital that he was “faking his condition.” Lopez was later booked into the Utah County Jail where he continued to act unresponsive and would not speak with officers, a probable cause statement said.

A blood test of Lopez revealed that he had THC in his system at the time of his arrest.

Lopez was charged in 4th District Court in Utah County with one count of murder, one count of domestic violence in the presence of a child, and purchasing, transporting, possessing, and the use of a firearm by a restricted person.