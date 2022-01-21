Police: Man who faked his own death to escape Utah rape charge jailed in Scotland

UTAH (ABC4) – A man who allegedly faked his own death to escape a rape charge in Utah is now behind bars in Scotland.

After a Scotland court hearing on Friday– we’re learning more about his fate.

Nicholas Alahverdian, A Rhode Island man who had been living in Scotland, is said to have left the United States and faked his own death to escape prosecution related to several charges including a 2008 rape charge out of Utah County.

Alahverdian, according to law officials, has gone by several aliases including Nicholas Rossi, which he went by in Utah.

According to the Associated Press, Alahverdian was a no-show at an extradition hearing on Thursday and was ordered to remain in a Scotland prison without bail for the time being following a court hearing.

Rhode Island police said the now 34-year-old vanished shortly after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Utah County Attorney’s Office in 2019.

“You know, he’s gone through great ​lengths to hide his whereabouts and he went through great lengths to get out of the hospital in Scotland even hiring a private ambulance in Scotland to get away,” Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said.



The Associated Press reports that Mr. Alahverdian is slated for another hearing sometime in mid-February.