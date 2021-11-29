Police: Man wanted for sticking up gas station in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Sandy Police are searching for a man who robbed a Sandy Stop gas station at gunpoint. The robbery happened on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Captured on video surveillance footage, the suspect can be seen pointing a handgun over the checkout counter towards the store associate.

(Courtesy of Sandy Police Department)

(Courtesy of Sandy Police Department)

(Courtesy of Sandy Police Department)

(Courtesy of Sandy Police Department)

The footage was able to capture the man’s distinct tattoos located on both of his hands and wrists.

Police are asking anyone who has seen this man or may have information regarding the suspect to call (801) 799-3000.