Police: Man wanted for sticking up gas station in Sandy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Sandy Police Department)

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Sandy Police are searching for a man who robbed a Sandy Stop gas station at gunpoint. The robbery happened on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Captured on video surveillance footage, the suspect can be seen pointing a handgun over the checkout counter towards the store associate.

  • (Courtesy of Sandy Police Department)
  • (Courtesy of Sandy Police Department)
  • (Courtesy of Sandy Police Department)
  • (Courtesy of Sandy Police Department)

The footage was able to capture the man’s distinct tattoos located on both of his hands and wrists.

Police are asking anyone who has seen this man or may have information regarding the suspect to call (801) 799-3000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories