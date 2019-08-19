Police: Man wanted for performing lewd acts at convenience store in Stansbury Park

STANSBURY PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Tooele County Sheriff’s detectives are hoping the public can help identify a man wanted for allegedly performing lewd acts at a convenience store in Stansbury Park in July.
According to Detective David Bleazard, the man was reported to have arrived at the convenience store on July 6. He was caught on surveillance footage performing lewd acts while at the store.
Det. Bleazard said the man left in a “blacked out” Camero without visible plates.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Detective Bleazard at 435-277-4206.
What others are clicking on:
- FDA again proposes graphic cigarette warning labels
- Applying for University of Utah made easy with simple application
- Exploring alternatives to EpiPen amid shortage
- Sexual abuse lawsuit against Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on hold
- Air Force veteran denied gun over medical marijuana used to combat PTSD