Newsfore Opt-In Form

Police: Man wanted for cloning credit cards, making withdrawals from customers’ accounts

Local News

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

UPD

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 news) – Unified police are hoping to get some help in identifying a man they say has been cloning credit cards and withdrawing money from customers’ accounts.

Police said the man shown in the photographs is using cloned credit cards to remove funds from victims’ accounts. He has been utilizing ATMs to make withdrawals but all victims still have their credit cards in their possession.

Police said they have cases in Taylorsville, Millcreek and Holladay.

The man has been seen driving a rented Dodge Ram, white in color.

If anyone can help police identify the man, you are asked to contact the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.

What others are clicking on:

Courts: Missionary sent home after police discover he had sexually exploited over 50 teen girls

Hospital patient arrested for ‘stealing’ IV drip claims police racially profiled him

Utah teen missing for 27 days, mother holding out hope

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS