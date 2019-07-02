Police: Man wanted for cloning credit cards, making withdrawals from customers’ accounts

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 news) – Unified police are hoping to get some help in identifying a man they say has been cloning credit cards and withdrawing money from customers’ accounts.

Police said the man shown in the photographs is using cloned credit cards to remove funds from victims’ accounts. He has been utilizing ATMs to make withdrawals but all victims still have their credit cards in their possession.

Police said they have cases in Taylorsville, Millcreek and Holladay.

The man has been seen driving a rented Dodge Ram, white in color.

If anyone can help police identify the man, you are asked to contact the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.

What others are clicking on: