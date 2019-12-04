Days
Police: Man threatens woman with gun, leads officer on chase

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman’s quick thinking played part in saving her life on Tuesday.

Just before 2 p.m. in West Jordan, a woman was in a vehicle with a man when he allegedly pulled a gun on her and threatened her at gunpoint.

 She jumped out and ran to a local business to call the police.

An officer spotted the suspect and his Honda Civic as the call and vehicle description went over police scanners.

The officer chased after the suspect who sped off, then tried to ditch his car and hide in a Kearns neighborhood.

“There was some resisting on his part. While being taken into custody he was tazed, and I’m told they did recover a firearm from him on scene,” said Sgt. JC Holt with West Jordan Police Department.

The relationship between the suspect and the alleged victim is not clear at this point but police suspect this was a domestic violence situation.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

