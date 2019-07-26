Police: Man threatens mass shooting after receiving eviction notice

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Taylorsville man was arrested for threatening a mass shooting in response to receiving an eviction notice for removing security cameras from his apartment complex, police said.

According to arresting documents, John Clinton Carroll III became angry after receiving the notice, called the police and told them he was going to go ballistic and he was not going to take it anymore because he has rights, documents state.

Carroll then said police would be at his residence tomorrow, when asked to elaborate he said he would not but then called back numerous times. Each time he called his threats became more defined, according to documents.

Documents state Carroll then made threats to shoot anyone he saw on July 24 and he was going to kill everyone, and threats of a “Trolley Square type” incident resulting in mass casualty.

A containment was set up on the Carroll’s apartment and he told police numerous times he would not come out without his gun. Negotiations continued he allowed the other two residents to come outside.

At some point during negotiations, Carroll opened the door of the residence as to come out, and as verbal commands were given he slammed the door closed and would not communicate, documents state.

He later opened the front door of the residence and exited with his hands in the air and complied with verbal commands. Police said he was intoxicated and was having a difficult time walking or standing while speaking with them.

While in route to the jail, Carroll threatened to kill the officer and his family and threatened to kill any officer who came through the doorway of the jail.

He is facing charges of second-degree felony threat of terrorism and misdemeanor charges of threats of violence against a police officer, the threat of violence, intoxication and interference with an arresting officer.

