Police: Man stole Little Caesar’s pizza, led police on high-speed chase

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man is in custody after police say he stole pizza and breadsticks from a Little Caesar’s, made violent threats, and led police on a high-speed chase on Wednesday.

According to arresting documents, around 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a Little Caesar’s in Orem on reports that a man had stolen pizza from the restaurant and “threatened to kill everyone.”

Witnesses told police that the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Richard Pratt Heilbut, started screaming at employees while waiting for his order. Witnesses told police that the restaurant was “very busy” at the time.

Arresting documents say that Heilbut went behind the counter of the restaurant, grabbed two pepperoni pizzas and breadsticks, and told employees “I’m helping myself.”

One of the employees then ran into the bathroom, locked the doors, and called 911.

Another witness saw Heilbut leaving the store with the pizza and breadsticks and asked if he “had paid for the pizzas” to which he responded, “f*** you b****, f***you c***, shut your mother f***** mouth I will slit your f***** throat. I will f*** you up. I will find you and watch

you.”

The witness then told Heilbut that she would call the police if he kept making threats.

Arresting documents said that as soon as Heilbut heard the witness threatening to get the police involved, he “immediately got in his car and left.”

Witnesses told police that they saw Heilbut continuing to yell at customers in the parking lot.

Arresting documents said that police spoke with Heilbut’s family members, who reported that they “did not feel safe staying in their house” due to Heilbut “suffering from mental illnesses” and added that he is “suffering from drug-induced psychosis, mental psychosis, or a combination of both.”

Later on Wednesday evening, a probable cause statement said an Orem Police Officer spotted a car matching the description of Heilbut’s car, a Chevrolet Malibu.

The officer said the car traveled past him at a “high rate of speed” then made a U-turn and began traveling south.

The officer began following Heilbut’s car onto State Street where Heilbut was traveling at speeds of over 70 mph, arresting documents said. Heilbut eventually drove into the parking lot of the University Mall, where the officer turned on his emergency siren.

Heilbut then turned his car around again, drove over a curb, and drove back onto State Street, refusing to stop for the officer.

Arresting documents said that the officer followed Heilbut onto State Street but turned off his lights and sirens due to “safety concerns for the public.”

As the officer began to lose sight of the Heilbut’s car, another officer in the area spotted Heilbut driving by while giving the middle finger, and began a pursuit.

Officers eventually stopped pursuing Heilbut due to the “extreme danger” he was posing to the public while fleeing from police.

A few hours later, around 2:19 a.m., officers spotted Heilbut again, this time near Main Street and 1200 South in Orem.

Officers then began a high-speed pursuit through a subdivision and other parts of south Orem.

“Richard then fled from me through the subdivision and around the southern portion of Orem City, exceeding the posted speed limit by double, running stop signs, running red lights, and driving with complete disregard for the safety of others,” arresting documents said.

5 minutes into the pursuit, police said Heilbut turned his car around in the middle of an intersection at 200 West University Parkway, at which time an officer ran his car into Heilbut’s car, ending the pursuit.

Heilbut was then taken into custody.

Officers searched Heilbut’s car and found methamphetamine and a glass pipe, a probable cause statement said. A urine sample from Heilbut tested positive for amphetamines, opiates, and meth, arresting documents said.

In an interview with police, Heilbut told officers he fled from police because he “was upset about how he was treated a week ago in a different case and decided to flee from police in an attempt to get arrested.”

Heilbut is facing potential charges of: