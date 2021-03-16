Police: Man stole $45,000 of catalytic converters to buy drugs

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after police say he stole $45,000 worth of catalytic converters to “pay for a drug habit.”
According to a probable cause statement, the suspect, identified as Marvin Lee Jones, 61, was seen on surveillance video cutting and removing catalytic converters from 9 vehicles at an auto repair shop on March 1.
Officials said each of the catalytic converters removed was either from Land Rovers or Range Rover and were worth approximately $5,000 each.
According to police, Jones returned to the same auto repair shop on March 12 and attempted to steal more catalytic converters. Officers were then able to take him into custody.
Jones told police he stole the catalytic converters in order to “pay for a drug habit,” according to a probable cause statement.
He was later booked into Salt Lake County Jail.