Police: Man steals car from dealership, strikes UHP cruiser during pursuit

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man for stealing a car from a local dealership, striking a trooper’s cruiser and leading authorities on a dangerous vehicle pursuit.

Layton City Police have identified the suspect as 34-year-old Christopher Wayne Robertson.

Police say the incident happened on Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. Robertson was seen on surveillance footage breaking into the Young Chevrolet car dealership in Layton. He was seen driving off the parking lot in a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Authorities were able to locate Robertson using the car’s GPS tracker. When Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) spotted Robertson, attempts to pull him over were unsuccessful.

UHP says Robertson completely disregarded troopers’ flashing lights and continued driving recklessly. At one point, Robertson drove head-on towards a UHP cruiser, with no intention to stop and even accelerated his car. The cruiser collided with the suspect’s vehicle and was disabled.

Authorities say the suspect continued driving at high speeds through residential areas and backyards in an attempt to escape law enforcement.

Eventually, the suspect’s car became disabled and Robertson tried fleeing on foot. Authorities were able to capture and arrest him.

Robertson told officers he was high on methamphetamine upon arrest. Police discovered empty needles, a firearm, ID cards, credit cards and other items believed to be stolen in his car. The suspect was also driving on a suspended Montana driver’s license at the time of arrest.

Robertson has been arrested on eight charges including burglary, reckless driving, assault against a peace officer and theft of a firearm or operable vehicle.