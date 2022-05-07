WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – A man was left in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head in West Valley City Thursday night, authorities say.

West Valley City Police state that the shooting occurred at 3589 S. 6400 W. around 10:30 p.m., and that the man was taken to the hospital from that location in someone’s personal vehicle.

Police say that there was, in fact, a vehicle outside of the hospital with a bullet through the back window, and that they believe the incident was due to a possible drive-by shooting.

The incident is not officially an attempted homicide at this point, although police are reportedly conducting the investigation as such.

No suspect information is currently available, police say.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.