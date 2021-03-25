Police: Man sexually assaulted teen while she was walking her dog in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a man allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl while she was walking her dog in Midvale.

According to a probable cause statement, police officers responded to a home in Midvale after a 15-year-old girl reported she had been sexually assaulted.

The girl told police she was walking her dog when a car drove up and stopped by her.

The passenger of the car, identified as 38-year-old Edgar Cisneros Guerrero, got out of the car and asked the girl “if she had a boyfriend.”

Guerrero then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, a probable cause statement said.

Police said that the girl was able to break free of Guerrero and as she broke free, he demanded that the girl get in the car.

The girl, however, was able to run away from the area, a probable cause statement said.

As police were talking to the girl about the incident, she looked over an officer’s shoulder and spotted Guerrero in a car that was driving by.

The officer then was able to perform a traffic stop of the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, Guerrero got out of the car and walked away.

A probable cause statement said he refused the officer’s commands to stop and the officer had to push Guererri towards the trunk of a car to get him to stop.

Police said Guerrero refused to put his hands on his head and pushed off a car in order to get away but was unsuccessful.

Guerrero was arrested for sexual abuse of a minor and interference with an arresting officer.

He was later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.