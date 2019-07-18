Police: Man sets fire to business after being denied request to borrow a car, causes $100k in damages

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 42-year-old man was arrested after police said he set fire to a business after they refused to let him borrow one of their cars.

According to charging documents, the incident unfolded on Tuesday when the fire department responded to a structure fire near 2700 South State Street.

Police were notified as witnesses identified Adam G. Nish as the person who had set the fire. Nish tried to run from the scene and physically resisted being taken into custody, documents state.

Witnesses at the scene told officers Nish had come into the business and demanded to borrow a car and became upset when he was told no. Cameras from the business show Adam going behind the business, an area clearly not open to the public and entering a refrigerated storage unit, according to court records.

Twelve minutes after Nish exited the storage, the unit went up in flames and he made no attempt to call 911 and fled the scene when confronted, records state.

During an interview with police, Nish said he was upset they would not loan him a vehicle but claimed he accidentally set the fire. Nish had no explanation as to why he did not call 911.

During a search of Nish, police said they found he was in possession methamphetamine. Nish bragged that he was a drug dealer and sells narcotics to support himself, documents state.

The business owner estimates the damage in excess of $100,000.

After he was arrested, Nish told officers he had swallowed narcotics and demanded he be taken to the hospital rather than the jail.

While at the hospital and still in custody, Nish attempted to escape, forcing himself past paramedics and nurses to flee down the hallway. Adam had to be tackled before being taken into custody, documents state.

Nish is currently on pre-trial release for felony assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

A background check for Nish shows a long criminal history dating back 20 years including felony charges of assault by a prisoner, multiple counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, multiple counts of drug possession, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and multiple violations of a protective order.