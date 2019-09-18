Police: Man says he has been secretly filming women for 17 years

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A 39-year-old man was charged after being caught on surveillance videotaping the private areas of a woman at a department store in August.

According to arresting documents, Michael David Rogers entered the Kohl’s located at 1154 E. Brickyard Rd on August 23 and used his phone to secretly record the clothed private area of a 62-year-old woman.

Documents state Rogers was seen on surveillance camera’s sneaking up behind the woman, squatting down low behind her, and filming up at her private area.

During an interview with police on Sunday, Rogers’ admitted he had been filming women out in public for the past 17 years. He also admitted to going into Kohl’s on two occasions to film women, documents state.

Rogers was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count misdemeanor voyeurism.

A background check for Rogers shows his last arrests were in 2001 for battery, public intoxication, disturbing the peace, theft, giving false information to police and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

