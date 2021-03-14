Police: Man robs person, smashes phone, stabs bicyclist, in custody

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after robbing a person and stabbing another, Friday.

On March 12, arresting documents indicate 47-year-old Messiah Justice Bottoms approached a random person on the street and attempted to take their cell phone forcibly and after doing so, smashed the victim’s phone to the ground.

According to officials, once the phone was smashed, Bottoms then went out to the streets, snagged another victim off a bicycle, and stabbed them in the forearm.

Officers then took Bottoms into custody and charged him with the following: robbery and aggravated assault.

This is based on preliminary information from arresting documents and is subject to change as further investigation will reveal additional details.