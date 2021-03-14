Police: Man robs 7-11 with toy gun, punches customer in face, drops beer, runs

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently on the lookout for a suspect involved in an alleged robbery, Saturday.

On March 13, the Unified Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have robbed a 7-11 convenience store and punched a customer out in Magna.

Officers describe the suspect as a 6 ft., white or Hispanic male, in his 30s.

According to UPD, when the suspect began robbing the 7-11 a customer attempted to intervene, in which the suspect allegedly responded with ‘what appeared to be a cap gun’ and a punch to the customer’s face.

“The suspect punched the customer in the face before dropping the beer and running from the scene,” adds the Unified Police Department.

It is unknown what condition the customer is in.

There are no other reported injuries.

It is unknown at this time where the suspect might be.

If you know this individual or see him call UPD officers at 801-743-7000.

ABC4 will update as more develops.