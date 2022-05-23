SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend and others while at the woman’s apartment.

Tristen Melnik was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, threat of violence, assault of a pregnant person, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Melnik came to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment to retrieve some of his belongings after she kicked him out. The two had lived together for a short period of time, arrest records state.

The ex-girlfriend alleges that she told Melnik she did not feel safe in the room with him and a friend of the woman came into the room to see what was happening.

Melnik allegedly began pushing both women, yelling, pulling out a green butterfly knife, and threatening to kill them. The women say Melnik threw the knife on the bed and went into the living room.

He allegedly produced a samurai sword and pointed it toward the apartment’s occupants, including his ex-girlfriend, court records state.

Police say Melnik poked one of the male occupants with the sword, leaving him with a “fresh poke mark with redness on the lower left belly.” Melnik allegedly threw the sword’s sheath into the wall causing a hole.

When police arrived on the scene they gave Melnik multiple commands to stop which he ignored, court records state. Melnik was tased and then taken into custody.