Police: Man leaves ‘Plan B’ pill on counter after alleged rape of woman

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 28-year-old man has been charged with first-degree felony rape after police say he had unwanted sex with a woman then left the “Plan B” pill on her counter when he left her home.

According to charging documents, a woman reported to police she invited Nicholas Robyn Moser, of Taylorsville, to her home on May 24. When he arrived, they made dinner and some drinks.

While in her bedroom Moser told the woman he was attracted to her but she told him she was not interested in anything other than making out. The woman said they started kissing and she did not remember anything else after that, according to documents.

She told police she woke up the next morning on her couch in the living room wearing a different pair of pants and her underwear and pants she had been wearing were next to her, documents state.

The woman said she found a note on the counter from Moser that stated they had sex and he wanted to have a friendship with her. The note also stated she should take a “Plan B” pill and next to the note was a carton of Plan B, documents further stated.

The woman said there was a receipt next to the Plan B dated May 24.

The documents state Moser admitted to police the woman was drunk and they should not have had sex.

A $150,000 warrant for Moser’s arrest was issued on July 29 and on July 31 the attorney for Moser entered a not-guilty plea and a demanded a trial by jury. A protective order was also issued for the victim in the case.

During Moser’s court appearance on August 16, he was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. He posted a non-monetary bond on Monday.

A background check for Moser shows no criminal history in Utah.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

