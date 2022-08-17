TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to flee from police.

Lonnie Trujillo, 43, is facing one count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, one count of Failure to Stop or Respond at Command of Police, one count of Failure to Remain at Scene of Accident, one count of Failure to Stop at Command of Law Enforcement, one count of Driving on Denied, and one count of Interference With an Arresting Officer.

Trujillo’s crimes date back to August 16 when an officer with the Taylorsville Police Department (TPD) was patrolling the area of 5400 South 700 West and reportedly witnessed a Honda Civic with Utah plate G741MS driving eastbound on 5400 South. TPD says the vehicle’s sole occupant, later identified as Trujillo, was a Hispanic man wearing a grey hat and a white shirt.

Police records state that once Trujillo turned his vehicle around and started northbound on Commerce Drive, the officer turned on his emergency lights and sirens. As a result, TPD says Trujillo fled and a pursuit ensued.

As the chase began, the affidavit states that Trujillo increased speed, and police say that at one point, “the vehicle drifted to the right on a two way road and hit an unoccupied vehicle at 4476 South 1175 West,” adding that he then “continued to flee into a backyard.”

Police records note that the officer did not pursue Trujillo on foot as K-9s were already en route to track him.

TPD says that Trujillo was eventually located by police K-9s with assistance from a Department of Public Safety helicopter. While being taken into custody, Trujillo was allegedly resistant towards officers.

Trujillo has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously listed.