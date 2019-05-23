Police: Man charged with felony theft for 'stealing water' from the the city of West Jordan

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy: Salt Lake County

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 44-year-old man has been charged with felony theft after police said he cut off the locks to his water meter that had been turned off by the city.

According to charging documents filed in 3rd District Court on Thursday, Antony Martin Holtry received water services from the City of West Jordan but failed to pay for the services.

Charging documents state the city cut the use of the water to the home for nonpayment, but on four different occasions, West Jordan Public Services personnel returned to the home only to find the locks cut off and the water turned back on.

Police said they tried several times to contact Holtry but have been unable to get him to answer the door, documents state.

The total amount of the theft, including the price of the locks, is $1,680, according to documents.

A background check on Holtry revealed a long criminal history, including burglary charges in February 2018 after he and two other individuals, were caught breaking into the home of Jerry McFalls Sr., 63, and Susan McFalls, 63, who were reported missing a month earlier in Mohave County, Arizona.

During an interview with police, Holtry said he was there to “be the locksmith” and had cut the lock and then relocked the gate in case someone showed up, they wanted enough time to get away.

Police said they believe all three suspects had the intent to enter the home, to “reside” there, or steal additional items.

Jerry and Susan McFalls were last seen on January 11, 2018, at their second home in Littlefield, Arizona. Remains found in October 2018, by a couple who had gone camping, were later positively identified as Susan McFalls.

Another set of remains found at the same time have yet to be identified but the family believes the body most is most likely that of Jerry McFalls Sr.

No one has been arrested in the case.

Additional criminal history for Holtry shows several arrests over the last four years for stalking, violation of a jail release agreement, drug possession, mail theft, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, aggravated assault, and aggravated robbery.

