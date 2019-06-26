Police: Man caught on camera punching mom multiple times during fight in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was arrested for assault after he was reportedly caught on camera, punching his mother in the face.

Police responded to Pioneer Park Tuesday evening on a complaint about a man punching a woman in the face. The suspect was identified as Arnulfo Chavez, 35.

When police questioned Chavez, they said he only admitted to having a verbal argument with his mother. He said the argument was about him not working. Chavez explained to officers that he was disabled and couldn’t work.

Officers reported fresh bleeding scratch marks on the suspect’s face and a “large chunk of hair stuck to his leg.” Police said the mother confirmed that Chavez punched her and showed officers a scab on her head that had, “opened up.”

A witness captured the physical altercation on a cellphone and showed it to officers. Police said the mother could be seen pushing Chavez away and Chavez punching her multiple times in the face.

According to police, Chavez continued to deny any physical altercation occurred despite multiple witness statements and video gathered by officers.

Chavez was arrested for domestic violence assault for punching his mother. A records check revealed he has a history of assault and disorderly conduct but no convictions of domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous, domestic situation there is free and confidential help. Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or at udvc.org or SVSUtah.org. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

