Police: Man carrying explosives, machetes near West Valley library arrested

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is behind bars after police found him carrying explosives and machete style weapons in West Valley City.

According to arresting documents, officers responded to the area of 4600 W. 4000 S. in West Valley City just before 8 p.m. after a report of a man with a bomb in his hand.

Upon arrival, police spotted 29-year-old Kyle Amos Winn walking in the parking lot towards an open public library near the intersection of 4800 W and 4100 S.

He was then taken into custody.

Police say Winn was carrying “large machete style weapons” in his waistband, along with another sheathed fixed blade knife.

“A lighter, along with several black tape wrapped, dynamite shaped items with wicks, were removed from his pockets. An improvised handgun, made with a pipe, wrench, and clamps was also removed from his waistband,” officers wrote in arresting documents.

After being taken into custody, Winn allegedly explained to officers that most of the explosive devices were made with either metal or glass containers, four of which contained black power and white phosphorus. A fifth container was said to contain metal ball bearings and black powder, arresting documents show.

These weapons were disposed of by the West Valley City Police Department Bomb Unit, police said.

Winn was then booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on four counts of recklessness with an incendiary device and one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Arresting documents show Winn has a history of mental illness, hallucinations, and unreasonable behaviors which he refuses to take medication for.