Police: Man arrested with body armor and explosives in Uintah County home

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police arrested a man who allegedly had explosives and body armor in his home in Uintah County on Tuesday.

According to a probable cause statement, officers responded to a home for an assault in the 3000 block of Vernal Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an intoxicated man who said that another man, identified as Michael Dallas Rowley, pulled out a .22-caliber rifle and threatened him. The man told police that Rowley “had fashioned a hidden space beneath the residence in which he had possibly hidden other firearms.”

A probable cause statement said that deputies were “familiar” with Rowley and knew that he had multiple previous felony convictions, which would make it illegal for him to own a firearm.

Deputies later went back to the house to talk to Rowley who denied that he threatened the other man and claimed that he was threatened with a knife. Officers then searched Rowley and found a .22 caliber cartridge in his pocket, according to a probable cause statement. He was then taken into custody

Officers then spoke with other people who were in the house and smelled Marijuana coming from inside the home. A search warrant was then obtained to search the home.

Upon searching the home, a probable cause statement said “gunpowder, pyrotechnics, and materials (pipe fittings, bb’s, washers) possibly related to the construction of explosive devices” were found inside.

Officers continued to search the home and found body armor in the bedroom closet of the home and “a hidden doorway to access the subfloor crawlspace.” According to a probable cause statement, the body armor belonged to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office which officials said, “had been marked for use at the department’s firearms range.”

Officers also found “a large quantity” of ammunition, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Rowley was arrested for possession of explosive, chemical, or incendiary device or parts, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, child endangerment, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft by receiving stolen property.

He was later booked into the Uintah County Jail