Police: Man arrested for intoxication faces felony charge after threatening to blow up Utah movie theater

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man being arrested for intoxication threatened to come back and blow up a movie theater in South Salt Lake on Tuesday.

According to arresting documents, officers responded to a report of a man in the road near 3300 South 200 East. When they arrived, the man immediately took a fighting stance with his hand in the air and fists clenched as if he wanted to fight.

The man, identified as Jeremy David Thomas, 34, was eventually taken into custody. Officers said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Thomas and he said he wanted to kill himself, according to documents.

Thomas was placed in the patrol car and continued to get out of the vehicle and shouting at officers on the scene. Thomas had to be placed in a body wrap to constrict his movements and he became verbally and physically aggressive by pulling away from officers, documents state.

A witness who was at a nearby business said Thomas advanced towards him with his fists clenched, saying he wanted to hit him. The witness said he tried several times to verbally tell Thomas to get off the property and he refused, documents further state.

Upon search of the subject at the jail, Thomas said “I’ll do something worse next time. Next time, I’ll blow something up. Century 16, Century 16, I’ll be back,” documents state.

Thomas was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for second-degree felony threat of terrorism and misdemeanor charges of interfering with arresting officer, the threat of violence, intoxication, and criminal trespass.

A background check for Thomas shows he has prior arrests for criminal mischief, domestic violence, and disorderly conduct.

