Police: Man arrested for carjacking driver at knifepoint after BYU vs. Utah game

UTAH (ABC4) – A man is behind bars after police say he carjacked a person while armed with a knife following the BYU vs. Utah football game Saturday evening.

Arresting documents show the suspect, 42-year-old William Jerome Ellison of Salt Lake City, was booked into jail for aggravated robbery, interfering with an arresting officer, and failing to disclose his identity.

According to the BYU Police Department, an officer responded to a man’s 911 call saying Ellison attempted to get into his car while threatening him with a knife near the BYU administration building.

Ellison was later located by the officer and was told to get on the ground. While the officer waited for backup to arrive, police said Ellison stood up and began to fight.

“Thanks to the help of two citizens who jumped in to assist Officer Rigby this situation didn’t escalate, and the suspect was taken into custody without anyone getting hurt,” the BYU Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The BYU Police Department said Ellison has a “lengthy” criminal history, including serving prison time for a homicide.