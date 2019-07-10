Police: Man arrested for brutal assault on woman, claims ‘her family beat him up’

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 23-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after police said he brutally attacked a woman during a holiday party in Midvale.

According to arresting documents, police responded to Jordan Valley Hospital in West Jordan a report of a domestic incident that happened at another location.

When police arrived, they noticed the victim’s left eye was swollen shut, she had lacerations around her eye and face, she had on a neck brace with various lacerations and bruising on her arms.

The woman said she met up with her ex-boyfriend, Riley Millen, who she used to live with and went to his father’s house to socialize and watch fireworks, documents state.

Documents state at some point, Millen became angry regarding various past relationship issues and pushed the victim to the ground. When the woman told him to stop, he began to kick her in the stomach and face. She said he then climbed on top of her, strangled her and punched her in the face with a closed fist.

She said she remembered the punch but then blacked out. She then woke up to him whipping blood off of her face with toilet paper.

The woman said Millen began to clean the blood off the floor and walls and she got up and said she wanted to leave and call the police.

Millen told the woman she was not allowed to leave and grabbed a pink rifle. He swung the butt of the rifle at her but she was able to dodge the blow. She said he then turned the gun and pointed it at her and said he would kill her and her family if she went to the police or left the residence.

The woman told police she feared she was going to be shot and was able to get away. She ran down the street, while Millen was running after her swearing at her, according to arresting documents.

The woman was picked up by a friend and transported to the hospital.

During an interview with police, Millen claimed he was assaulted by the victim’s family members. Millen had dried blood over his face and bare chest. He told police he did not have any physical altercation with the woman and that they were partying in Midvale but nothing got physical, it was all verbal, documents state.

Documents further state police searched the residence after Millen said they could. Inside they found toilet paper with blood on it, along with blood splatter around the walls, door, and floor. The pink rifle was located behind the bed, which was a BB gun.

Millen was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of second-degree felony kidnapping, two counts third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor threat of violence.

A background check for Millen shows he was arrested in April for assaulting a woman after he called the police to report she assaulted him.

Police noted the girlfriend was found nearby on foot and both her eyes were bruised and tender, according to documents.

The woman told police they had been in a fight and he told her he was going to scratch himself and call the police because “they will arrest her and believe the white guy”, documents state.

The woman said Millen then punched her in the eye and said “it won’t matter because you already have a bruise,” documents state.

The woman opened up to the officer about other instances of abuse and showed him additional bruising on her arms and legs. She said Millen put his hands around her neck and threw her into a fence a week ago. She then showed the officer her right ear, which was swollen and bruised.

The woman told police she did not report any of the incidents to police because anytime she tried to call, Millen hides her phone from her, documents state.

Millen was arrested on charges of third-degree felony aggravated assaulted, two misdemeanor charges of assault and two misdemeanor charges of interrupting communication device.

Millen faced previous charges of DUI and criminal trespassing, according to records.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

What others are clicking:

Charges filed against man accused of killing Mackenzie Lueck

New plan proposed for Cottonwood Mall

Driver severely burned in semi-truck fire on I-80 in Tooele County