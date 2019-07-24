Police: Man arrested for attempted murder of wife, abuse of two young sons

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 32-year-old man was arrested after his wife reported to police he had tried to kill her and had abused their young sons multiple times.

Arresting documents state police responded on Sunday to a home in Provo on a report that Jaime Marcos Salinas, 32, had hit and strangled his wife and abused their two children, a 3-year-old boy and 5-month-old boy, several times.

The woman reported an incident which took place sometime during the last weeks of June 2019 when her husband, Salinas, was looking for a remote control and started yelling and hitting the 3-year-old with a belt on the leg, documents state.

The man then took his wife and boys into a “hidden room,” located inside the house where the woman said he choked her and wrapped both of his hands around her neck. according to documents.

The woman said he then strangled their 3-year-old son to unconsciousness because he was crying and shoved his finger down their 5-month-old son’s mouth to get him to stop crying, documents state.

According to arresting documents, the woman described a time when he had shoved a sock down their 5-month-old son’s mouth to get him to stop crying. The victim said she had the sock but threw it away as she feared for her safety if she reported to police.

The woman said this type of abuse has happened on multiple occasions reciting a time early in July when told her to drive him to the bar. While driving, Salinas realized he left his phone at home and started hitting her arm and her throat then grabbed her hair and violently shook her. Police said she still had a large bruise on her arm from the incident, documents state.

According to documents, the woman said there were several cameras inside their home which had a live feed to Salinas phone. Police were able to find the cameras the woman described.

The woman said the Division of Child and Family Services investigated a child abuse incident at the beginning of July and when he found out, he deleted the recorded history on the cameras, documents state.

The woman said during the past several months Salinas has become more aggressive toward her and the children and strangled her on several occasions, causing her to go unconscious, according to documents.

The woman said she feared what would happen if she ever reported any of the incidents to police but her husband was currently in Texas and returning that evening, according to documents.

Police said in the documents, Salinas had a Utah driver’s license with his brother’s name and information, but his photo on it. Police discovered Salinas had a $750,000 felony warrant out for Texas for family assault, 2nd offense.

Salinas was taken into custody during a traffic stop conducted in Spanish Fork Canyon. Police said Salinas lied about his real name until he was taken to the police station. He then invoked his right to an attorney and refused to answer any more questions.

Salinas is being held in the Utah County Jail without bail and faces first-degree felony attempted murder, attempted child abuse homicide, child abuse, aggravated assault, forgery, and identity fraud.

According to documents law enforcement said they believe Salinas’ is “poses as a serious danger to his family.”

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

