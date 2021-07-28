Police: Man arrested for assault after dragging man 50 feet in Utah road rage incident

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Bountiful man was arrested for allegedly driving over a man and dragging him about 50 feet following a road rage incident in Centerville.

Centerville Police say on Monday night, a 44-year-old man in an F150 and a 20-year-old man in a Mitsubishi Lancer encountered each other in a parking lot.

“Some type of driving altercation occurred, and they became angry with each other,” Centerville Police report.

After reviewing the surveillance video, police determined the driver of the F150, identified as Shawn Smith, followed the driver of the Lancer into the parking lot. Smith originally told detectives that the driver of the Mitsubishi was the one who followed him into the parking lot and then pointed a gun at him.

Officers have determined no firearm was shown during the incident.

The man driving the Lancer reportedly got out of his vehicle and crossed in front of the pickup truck. Police say Smith then accelerated, running over the other driver and dragging him.

Smith then fled the parking lot.

After police located Smith, they spoke with his children, who were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to court documents, Smith’s children tell police he had been driving fast through a parking lot when the Lancer pulled up next to him and scratched the truck.

Smith allegedly “got really mad and ran the driver of the white car over.” The children, as well as other witnesses to the incident, tell police no gun was involved.

Smith was booked into the Davis County Jail on one count each of aggravated assault and failure to remain at an accident involving serious injuries.

Centerville Police say the victim suffered significant injuries. His current condition is unknown.