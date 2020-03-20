Police: Man arrested after threatening to bring a bomb to IMC when denied a COVID-19 test

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man has been arrested after officials say he threatened to bring a bomb into Intermountain Medical Center after being denied a coronavirus test.

According to charging documents, Brian J Gosh called Intermountain Medical Center and asked to be tested for COVID-19 virus. When the employee told Gosh they would not be able to provide him with a test, he got upset and threatened to bring a bomb to the hospital and put it inside the cafeteria or a conference room, documents state.

Police say Gosh also made the statement that employees should keep them and their families safe.

According to charging documents Gosh has been charged with threat of terrorism and booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

