Police: Man arrested after pulling gun out during Provo protest

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A third person was arrested in connection with violence at a protest in Provo City.

Bradley Glenn Walters, 29, of Ogden, is accused of pulling out a gun and pointing at a driver who encountered the protesters in the street.

The arrest is related to a shooting that occurred during an active protest near Center Street and University Avenue when an SUV attempted to proceed through an intersection that was blocked by demonstrators.

Police said while the protesters were attempting to block the SUV, a man, later identified as Jesse Taggart, pulled out a gun and fired several rounds striking the driver of the SUV.

“At the same time Jesse was shooting at the victim in the vehicle, Bradley Glenn Walters was recorded in the middle of the intersection pulling a revolver handgun and pointed it at the driver of the vehicle as Jesse was chasing the vehicle through the intersection and firing at it for the second time,” according to a probable cause statement.

Police said Bradley continued running after the vehicle while pointing his gun at the driver, until the vehicle was gone.

The arresting document alleges Walters “simultaneously with two or more other persons engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby knowingly or recklessly created a substantial risk of causing public alarm.”

Walters was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and rioting. Taggart and Ogden woman Samantha Darling were also arrested in connection with the incident.